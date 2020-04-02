Morgan’s Farm to Table is offering a 20 percent discount to hospitality workers until further notice.

The restaurant at Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S. in Burnsville, is open Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. for take-out (and some local delivery for bulk orders).

A take-out menu is online at www.morgansfarmtotable.com/menu.

More information is at 952-435-2100.

Tags

Load comments