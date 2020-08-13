To the editor:
I read with interest the interviews of Senate District 58 candidates Matt Little and Zach Duckworth in the July 31 edition. In this day and time “double speak” has become the cultural norm. Because of this I would like to ask Mr. Little:
Specifically, what elements of the state’s COVID-19 response does he disagree with? What parts of the executive orders did he disagree with, and what would he have done differently? When blanket statements are made, without clearly stating a position, it comes across as very ambiguous, as though he’s trying to play to two different groups of people. He could be saying he doesn’t think Minnesota’s handling of the situation is strong enough, or he could be saying it is too harsh. People on the politically conservative side of the fence could interpret those statements one way, while people on the liberal side, could easily take it the total opposite way. As it is, those two statements have little if any real value in cluing the voter in to what his true position is.
It seems difficult to believe that he could support both law enforcement and believe Black Lives Matter (using capital letters). Again it would seem he is trying to garner support from two diametrically opposed political groups. In the previous paragraphs he talked about “reduced need for policing,” and yet still support law enforcement. Using the capitalized format of Black Lives Matter (as opposed to just making the statement “black lives matter” would seem to indicate that he supports the violent anti-family, pro-abortion, pro-socialism agenda. BLM as an organization is an extremist leftist organization, bent on destroying our Constitutional Republic. All three founders of the Black Lives Matter movement have openly shared their desires to end capitalism. In their online articles, videos, and interviews, all three allude to concepts that originate in socialism, communism, or Marxism. (quoting thefederalist.com/2020/06/12/why-supporting-black-lives-matter-is-anti-christian-and-anti-life/)
If he is truly interested in helping the voter decide who best represents their personal views, he owes it to all of us to clarify his position, instead of defaulting to wording that tells us nothing.
Anita Hagstrom
Farmington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.