Golfers are ready to give back and tee up for the 20th Molly Cade Scramble for Ovarian Cancer. The golf fundraiser and celebration benefitting ovarian cancer research and support is set for Monday, Aug. 31, at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club in Lakeville.
The event will look different this year as extra precautions are taken based on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and CDC. Enhanced safety measures include dividers in golf carts, social distancing protocols, masks for volunteers and more.
While nonprofits are canceling events in record numbers, Minneapolis-based MOCA aims to allow supporters to gather in a safe manner. Despite necessary updates, the mission remains the same — to support MOCA and its research and programs for women and families.
MOCA’s annual golf event is named after co-founder Molly Cade, who was an avid golfer from Prior Lake. She was MOCA’s first President. Cade was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer in 1998 at age 49 and died from the disease in 2003.
Since 1999, MOCA has provided nearly $9 million for ovarian cancer research focused on an early detection test and some day — a cure for ovarian cancer.
K102’s Chris Carr will be joining as guest emcee for the event. Carr’s mother died of ovarian cancer.
Golfers of all abilities are encouraged to register.
Registration includes golf goodies and games, box lunch, dinner, a 20th anniversary program and more. To register or to find more information about MOCA, visit www.mnovarian.org.
