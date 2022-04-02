Nearly 180 schools around Minnesota, including those in Dakota County, will benefit from $8.2 million in planning, programming and infrastructure grants that support the Safe Routes to School program, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced recently.
Safe Routes to School 2022 awards went to Farmington Public Schools, Planning Assistance grant; Gideon Pond Elementary in Burnsville, Infrastructure grant, and Dakota County (Inver Grove Heights), Infrastructure grant.
Safe Routes to School is an international program to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion around schools. It does this by making it safer and easier for students to walk and bicycle to school, with an added benefit of increasing physical activity and student health.
The funding is provided for:
- Planning Assistance grants provide communities the resources to convene a team, understand key issues, prioritize strategies, and identify solutions that fit their local need.
- Infrastructure grants provide construction funding for projects that promote and encourage more students to walk or bicycle to school. Ways to make these routes safer (and more accessible) include adding sidewalks, trails, crosswalk markings, flashing beacons and other traffic control devices.
The Safe Routes to School grants in this solicitation are funded with state and federal Safe Routes to School dollars.
Since 2005, MnDOT awarded more than $50 million in federal and state funds to communities to support Safe Routes to School. The majority of funding was awarded for infrastructure projects. The remainder was allocated for programs and planning that promote walkable and bikeable communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.