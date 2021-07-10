On Thursday, July 15, Mitch Berg, host of “The Northern Alliance Radio Network” will be the speaker at the next Metro Republican Women meeting.
Berg has hosted “The Northern Alliance Radio Network” on AM-1280 The Patriot since 2004. He has been writing his blog “Shot in the Dark” since 2002. He designs network computer software for his day job. He has two kids, a daughter-in-law, a granddaughter, and he’s long since lost count of how many guitars.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Casper’s Cherokee Restaurant in Eagan, 4625 Nicols Road. Registration is required at www.metrogopwomen.org For more information or help registering, contact Elaine at 651-423-0556 or 651-260-8005.
Metro Republican Women, with more than 80 members, is part of the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women and National Federation of Republican Women.
