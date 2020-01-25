gen minute to win lv.jpg

Collin Johnson, a sixth-grader at Kenwood Trail Middle School, won $200 during Merchants Bank’s “Minute to Win It” during the Lakeville South boys basketball game Dec. 19. Collin made a layup, free throw and three-point shot to earn $200. The next chance for “Minute to Win It” happens on Friday, Jan. 24, when Lakeville South takes on Eagan in a home game.

Tags

Load comments