Three contestants earned $100 each during Merchants Bank’s “Minute to Win It” on Jan. 10 and 14 during Lakeville South boys basketball games. Jake Eischens, a sophomore at Lakeville South High School, won on Jan. 10, and Nic Swanson, a sixth-grader at McGuire Middle School, and Oliver Haberman, a sixth-grader at Kenwood Trail Middle School, won on Jan. 14. They each made a lay-up, free throw, three-pointer and half-court shot to win the money.

