Minnwest Bank recently selected Neil Anderson as its new market president in Farmington. Anderson brings over 30 years of experience in banking and financial services in the Farmington and Twin Cities metro area to his new role, where he will lead a local team.

“Neil’s experience and professionalism are great additions to Minnwest Bank” said Mark Lucke, director of Commercial Banking and Lending. “His experience delivering personalized solutions to business owners and operators will align well with what our customers look for.”

Tags

Load comments