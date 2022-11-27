Minnwest Bank recently selected Neil Anderson as its new market president in Farmington. Anderson brings over 30 years of experience in banking and financial services in the Farmington and Twin Cities metro area to his new role, where he will lead a local team.
“Neil’s experience and professionalism are great additions to Minnwest Bank” said Mark Lucke, director of Commercial Banking and Lending. “His experience delivering personalized solutions to business owners and operators will align well with what our customers look for.”
“I am excited to continue building relationships with local businesses here in Farmington and the south metro, and proud to work with the talented Minnwest team,” Anderson said.
Anderson earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and government from the University of Minnesota and is also holds a certificate from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has been an active volunteer in the communities, including past leadership roles with Southwest Transit and Southwest Metro Chamber.
Minnwest Bank is a family-owned financial services company providing agriculture, commercial and personal banking services throughout Minnesota and South Dakota. It is one of Minnesota’s largest banks, with $2.7 billion in assets and 36 branch locations. For more information about Minnwest Bank, visit minnwestbank.com.
