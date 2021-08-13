Minnwest Bank and Roundbank announced on Thursday the signing of an agreement to merge.
The name of the Roundbank branch in Farmington, along with the other three Minnesota Roundbank locations will change to Minnwest Bank after the merger, which is expected to occur by the end of 2021 and is contingent upon regulatory approval. No branch locations will be closed due to the merger, according to the companies.
Minnwest Bank currently has a location in Eagan, which is one of two in the Twin Cities. The other is in Minnetonka. Founded in 1987, Minnwest Bank is family-owned with 32 branches in Minnesota and South Dakota and $2.27 billion in assets. Roundbank’s other locations are in Waseca, New Prague and Waldorf. As of July 2021, the bank has approximately 70 employees and $385 million in assets.
“Merging Minnwest Bank with Roundbank presents an exciting opportunity for Minnwest to expand its geographic footprint and customer reach, as well as become more sophisticated with our mortgage and consumer lending services,” said Douglas Karsky, Minnwest Bank president, in a press release. “Not only are there business benefits to merging, but there are synergies between Roundbank and Minnwest culturally as well. Through this process, our ultimate goal is to make this transition as smooth and as transparent as possible to staff and customers.”
“We are excited about the merger with Minnwest Bank, as they share our values and commitment to employees, customers, and communities they serve,” said Larry Thompson, Roundbank president. “They have an extremely strong agricultural focus and this together with their desire to expand mortgage and retail services, will provide significant opportunity to Roundbank employees.”
Roundbank was originally chartered in 1881. The bank was purchased from First Bank System (now known as U.S. Bank) by the Claire Erickson family and local directors and management group in 1987. The release noted that Roundbank has demonstrated a strong commitment to its employees, customers, and communities for over 34 years.
Minnwest Bank offers a range of banking and lending solutions to consumers, businesses and agri-businesses. Minnwest Bank is a preferred SBA lender and participates in state and federal loan programs such as SBA, FSA, Farmer Mac, Rural Finance Authority and South Dakota Department of Agriculture. Minnwest Bank is one of Minnesota’s largest agricultural lenders.
Learn more about Minnwest Bank at www.minnwestbank.com and Roundbank at www.roundbank.com.
