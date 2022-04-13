The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley is now home to a new Amur tiger.
A 16-month-old tiger, named Luka, arrived in Minnesota from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo during the first week of April.
The Minnesota Zoo got a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Tiger Species Survival plan to get Luka after the unexpected death of Putin, the zoo’s other male Amur tiger in March. Luka has been spending time in a behind-the-scenes habitat to adjust to his care team and new environment, the zoo said.
“While this opportunity came about quicker than anticipated, it’s one that will benefit Luka, who was at an age where he was ready to separate from his mother, and one that will support the zoo’s dedication to tiger conservation by providing potential future breeding opportunities in the years ahead,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement.
Zoo officials plan to introduce Luka to his public habitat this week and to have him be more visible to visitors in the coming days.
During the zoo’s 43-year-old existence, more than 40 tiger cubs have been born there. The zoo co-leads the Tiger Conservation Campaign with the Phoenix Zoo, which has raised millions of dollars for tiger conservation.
“The Minnesota Zoo has long championed tiger conservation and will continue advocating for this species,” said Seth Stapleton, Minnesota Zoo Director of Conservation said in a statement. “Given that there are believed to be fewer than 500 Amur tigers remaining in the wild, the addition of Luka to the zoo continues our legacy of support.”
