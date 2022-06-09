The Minnesota Zoo welcomed a litter of four Amur tiger cubs born on May 8. One of the cubs did not survive and the three remaining cubs – two males and a female – have been in staying in a behind-the-scenes habitat with their mother, Dari.
Minnesota Zoo photo
The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley is now home to more Amur tiger cubs.
Four cubs were born on Mother's Day, on May 8, to the zoo’s female Amur tiger, Sundari (Dari for short), under the observation of the zoo’s animal care and health teams. One of the cubs did not survive, which is not uncommon in litters of that size, zoo officials said June 9.
The three surviving cubs – two males and one female– quickly and successfully bonded with their mother. Over the past month, have been closely monitored as they continue to grow and reach a number of positive milestones. They remain in a behind-the-scenes habitat with Dari, the zoo said.
“These cubs represent a major, positive step forward in our efforts to support the global population of Amur tigers,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement. “Having three thriving cubs, and a mother who is successfully raising them, is a true testament to the care and dedication provided by our incredible team of zookeepers and veterinary staff.”
The cubs were sired by the zoo’s male Amur tiger, Putin, who died in March. He and Dari successfully bred in late January. They’re also the parents of, Vera, a tiger who was born at the Minnesota Zoo in 2017 and was transferred to a zoo in Nebraska in 2019 as part of a species survival plan breeding recommendation. Taylor Yaw, chief animal care, health and conservation officer said Dari has been “an incredible mother” to the cubs.
“She has been attentive, nursing around the clock, and keeping the cubs groomed and by her side. The deep bond and trust that our keepers have formed with Dari over the years has allowed us to monitor the cubs and safely separate her from the cubs in order to perform routine health checks,” he said.
Zoo officials say they’re “cautiously optimistic” anticipate the cubs will be introduced to their public habitat in mid to late July.
According to the zoo, only about 500 Amur tigers remain in the wild. The zoo is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur tiger species survival plan which includes coordinated breeding and conservation efforts between accredited institutions.
“Amur tigers are among the most endangered animals in the world,” said Seth Stapleton, Minnesota Zoo director of conservation. “Their numbers have declined dramatically over the last decades as a result of habitat loss, poaching, loss of prey, and other factors, which is why the role of zoos in tiger conservation is so crucial.”
