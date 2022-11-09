Bottlenose dolphins have returned temporarily to the Minnesota Zoo.
On Nov. 2, seven dolphins were transported to the zoo from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois, which is renovating its dolphin habitat. Seven animal care specialists from Brookfield are staying in Minnesota to give daily care, enrichment and training supported by Minnesota Zoo staff until the upgrades are complete, the Minnesota Zoo said on its website.
The Minnesota Zoo had its own dolphins until 2012. The dolphins at that time were moved and integrated into larger groups at partner institutions. The Dolphin Consortium, a partnership program of accredited dolphin facilities said the Minnesota Zoo’s facilities did not offer a proper social configuration. Since 2015, Discovery Bay, where the dolphins previously were housed, has been home to Hawaiian monk seals. One seal, Ola, now remains.
“The Minnesota Zoo has a long history of partnering with sister institutions in the fields of animal care, health, and conservation,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement. “By temporarily providing housing to Brookfield’s dolphins, as we similarly did in 2009, we are assisting our colleagues in Illinois as they make habitat improvements, while also helping connect Minnesotans to this incredible species and the importance of ocean conservation.”
Five of the seven dolphins have been at the Minnesota Zoo before. Spree was born at the zoo in 2002 and Allie came to the Minnesota Zoo in 2008. Three other females, Tapeko, Noelani and Allison spent time at the zoo in late 2009 while Brookfield made some updates to the dolphin habitat. This is the first Minnesota visit for two males, Lucky and Kai.
“This new, temporary arrangement of housing dolphins provides Minnesotans with a unique opportunity to view another engaging marine mammal and learn about the importance of conserving our world’s shared ocean,” the zoo’s website states. ”Once the group fully acclimates, the dolphins will be visible in the Zoo’s Discovery Bay. The pools in Discovery Bay recently underwent a number of behind-the-scenes updates to allow for the dual care of dolphins and Ola – with Ola having solo access to the main pool at times, followed by dolphin-exclusive access.”
The zoo said an announcement will be made on social media when the dolphins will be publicly visible.
