The Minnesota Zoo is temporarily housing seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois while Brookfield renovates its dolphin habitat. The dolphins arrived in Minnesota Nov. 2.

 Photo courtesy Chicago Zoological Society-Brookfield Zoo

Bottlenose dolphins have returned temporarily to the Minnesota Zoo.

On Nov. 2, seven dolphins were transported to the zoo from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois, which is renovating its dolphin habitat. Seven animal care specialists from Brookfield are staying in Minnesota to give daily care, enrichment and training supported by Minnesota Zoo staff until the upgrades are complete, the Minnesota Zoo said on its website.

