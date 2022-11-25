all zoo stem web.jpg

This year’s ZOOMS STEM Challenge, a program offered through a partnership between the Minnesota Zoo and Flint Hills Resources, is focusing on the endangered Malayan tapir.

 Photo submitted

For the ninth year, the Minnesota Zoo is teaming up with Flint Hills Resources to engage with students to develop solutions to real situations faced by zookeepers and staff.

The ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge started in 2014 with just 25 teachers. This year, more than 120 teachers and 5,000 students from four states and two continents will participate in the award-winning program. The animal selected for this record-breaking year is the Malayan tapir. Using STEM concepts, students will work in groups to design models of a renovated exhibit for these endangered, nocturnal and highly tactile mammals, according to a news release.

Tags

Load comments