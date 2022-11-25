For the ninth year, the Minnesota Zoo is teaming up with Flint Hills Resources to engage with students to develop solutions to real situations faced by zookeepers and staff.
The ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge started in 2014 with just 25 teachers. This year, more than 120 teachers and 5,000 students from four states and two continents will participate in the award-winning program. The animal selected for this record-breaking year is the Malayan tapir. Using STEM concepts, students will work in groups to design models of a renovated exhibit for these endangered, nocturnal and highly tactile mammals, according to a news release.
The ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a yearlong project that challenges elementary, middle and high school students from across Minnesota to develop solutions for real zoo-based scenarios. Students broaden their creativity, math, science and engineering skills and share their ideas in a final presentation. In March, select student teams will present their projects to a panel of judges comprised of staff from the Zoo, engineers from Flint Hills Resources and other STEM professionals. Top student teams will win prizes for conservation, innovation, teamwork and other zookeeper categories.
“We are looking forward to partnering with Flint Hills for another phenomenal ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge with a new group of talented and creative student problem-solvers,” John Frawley, Minnesota Zoo director and Minnesota Zoo Foundation president, said in a statement. “From building an animal habitat to determining the dietary and enrichment needs for each individual animal, STEM is everywhere at the zoo. This program helps our next generation envision STEM careers that involve caring for animals and working to support wildlife conservation.”
The Malayan tapir is an endangered mammal that grows between 5-7 feet and 500-600 pounds. It’s estimated there are approximately 3,000 Malayan tapirs remaining in the wild. The Minnesota Zoo has supported tapir conservation through global symposiums on wild tapir conservation and by participating in the Malayan tapir Species Survival Plan. Since 1985, nine Malayan tapirs have been born at the Minnesota Zoo, with three currently in the zoo’s care.
The challenge will have students engineer innovative enrichment and design solutions that help keep the Malayan tapirs engaged and curious both on and off exhibit spaces, while also encouraging natural behaviors such as swimming and foraging with their prehensile trunk. Students will be evaluated for their research skills, uniqueness of ideas, plans for the solution implementation and overall presentation, according to the release.
“There is something delightful and creative about intersecting real-world experience and STEM learning with a beloved endangered species at a world-class zoo,” Heather Rein, Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery director of community affairs, said in a statement. “We are thrilled that a record number of teachers and students are participating in this years’ challenge. As an employer of hundreds of STEM professionals, programs like this provide optimism for the next generation of scientists and engineers.”
The ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge is made possible by a partnership between the Minnesota Zoo and Flint Hills Resources, which started in 1989. The Minnesota Zoo has received top honors from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for the ZOOMS education program. This year the program has attracted an international participant, as a classroom from Australia will participate virtually. For more information visit MNZoo.org/ZOOMS-STEM-Challenge.
