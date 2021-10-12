Minnesota Zoo staff are searching for the zoo’s Eurasian eagle owl which recently went missing, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.
The Apple Valley-based zoo said in a Oct. 12 post that the owl, named Gladys, flew off to a tree and didn’t return during a routine exercise and training session earlier this month.
“Staff have been tracking Gladys around Zoo grounds and while she is likely to be somewhere within the 485-acre, heavily forested zoo, we wanted to make our neighbors aware and ask for your help,” the post said. “Gladys does not pose a threat to public safety and we are proactively working with local wildlife agencies and authorities to assist in the search. If you spot a bird that looks like the included photo of Gladys, please contact your local police department.”
According to the zoo, Eurasian eagle owls are the largest of the world’s owl species. Females are usually larger than the males and can have a wingspan of up to five feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.