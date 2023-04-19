The Minnesota Zoo’s new Treetop Trail is scheduled to open on Friday, July 28.
When completed, the trail will bring zoo visitors up to 32 feet above the ground and will be 1.25-miles in length. The opening coincides with World Nature Conservation Day, according to a news release.
“As a worldwide leader in wildlife conservation, the Minnesota Zoo created the Treetop Trail to give guests year-round access to hundreds of acres of hardwood forest, ponds and marshes, and the diverse wildlife that call Minnesota home. The Treetop Trail will provide new perspectives of many zoo animals, including tigers, moose, bison, and of course, a bird’s eye view for bird watchers during each of Minnesota’s four seasons,” the release said.
The path is being built on the zoo’s monorail track, which was shuttered in 2013. Planning for the project began in 2018 and a ceremonial groundbreaking took place in April 2022. The zoo contracted with award-winning Snow Kreilich Architects; engineering firm Buro Happold (known for its work on the High Line in New York City); and construction partner, PCL. Together, they have been committed to minimizing disruptions to the zoo’s animals and guests before, during, and after construction, the release said.
“The Treetop Trail marks a new chapter for the Minnesota Zoo,” Minnesota Zoo Director and Foundation President John Frawley said in a statement. “As we look ahead to the Zoo’s next 45 years, the Treetop Trail is a major step in furthering connections to nature and animals in an accessible and immersive way.”
