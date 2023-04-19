all treetop trail web.jpg

The Minnesota Zoo’s Treetop Trail is set to open on July 28. The 1.25-mile trail is repurposing the zoo’s monorail track, which was shuttered in 2013

 Image courtesy Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo’s new Treetop Trail is scheduled to open on Friday, July 28.

When completed, the trail will bring zoo visitors up to 32 feet above the ground and will be 1.25-miles in length. The opening coincides with World Nature Conservation Day, according to a news release.

Tags

Load comments