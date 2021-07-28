The Minnesota Zoo’s only red panda, named Min, died Wednesday, July 14, according to zoo officials.
Min was 10 years old and experienced a number of health issues. Her interest in exploring her habitat and eating declined recently and the zoo’s animal health and animal care teams had closely monitored her condition, the zoo said.
Min was born in Oklahoma in June 2011 and came to the zoo in 2012.
“With her shy and sweet nature, she quickly became beloved – inspiring guests and acting as an ambassador for her wild counter parts. More recently, she was the focal point of our ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge – in which students were tasked with designing enrichment items for Min,” the zoo said in a July 22 post on its website. “Through this process, she inspired hundreds of students from throughout Minnesota and beyond.”
The zoo said Min was more shy than other red pandas but developed a deep bond with her favorite zookeeper. Her favorite treat was grape jelly.
