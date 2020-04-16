Staff get creative with engagement efforts during closure
The “about us” section of the Minnesota Zoo’s website says the zoo’s mission since 1978 has been to “connect people, animals and the natural world to save wildlife.” With its doors being closed for just over a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the zoo has quickly adjusted its methods of continuing that mission. All of the zoo’s public engagement, education and programming have gone virtual as the state’s stay at home order continues through May 3.
“We’ve been working nonstop since the zoo closed to the public,” said Liz Gilles, director of education.
One of the most noticeable changes kicked off Monday with Virtual Farm Babies. Farm Babies, a March through April tradition each spring at the Wells Fargo Family Farm, was revamped this year to adapt to the closure.
Community members can still celebrate cute farm animal babies, but now it’s from their computers or other devices instead of in person.
“People are looking for a new kind of outlet, something that they can have some positivity to interact with. We’re hoping that Virtual Farm Babies can be that,” said Zach Nugent, zoo spokesman.
From now through Sunday, May 17, the zoo will focus on a different farm baby each week. The online activities will include farm baby trivia, naming contests, videos and photos, which an be accessed on the zoo’s social media platforms and its website. The animals that will be featured include goat kids, piglets, lambs, calves and chicks.
Nugent said turning Farm Babies into a virtual activity was a zoo-wide effort and was something that was on the minds of staff since the zoo closed to the public.
“We are the largest environment education resource in the state of Minnesota. We want to make sure at this time we’re here for Minnesotans,” he said.
Over the last month, the zoo has shared videos of zookeepers interacting with the animals and talking about them on social media.
Gillies said the zoo has also developed educational activities for families and curriculum for teachers to use for their students.
The zoo added a section of its website called “Learning Corner.” For families there are resources related to nature learning, nature play, backyard science and conservation and social-emotional skill building.
On the teacher and school side there are resources geared for those with no technology or access to limited technology and resources made for digital platforms. The zoo has been working with Education Minnesota, Department of Education and local school districts to vet the content. The new initiative Operation Curiosity and Wonder focuses on connecting with nature.
“Really what it does is it provides school districts with a week of activities that families can facilitate at home,” Gilles said. “Most of them are related to connections to nature and getting people outside learning about places around them.”
The zoo is working to track who is participating in the family and school programming through surveys. The zoo did not have these digital learning plans in place before the COVID-19 outbreak and has drawn from existing elements in its own programs and other content developed by zoos and aquariums around the country, Gilles said.
“So far it’s been really exciting when people have posted back to show some of their participation in these initiatives,” she said.
When asked if the programming would continue after the zoo is able to re-open, Gilles said the zoo will look at whether it makes sense to develop more teacher curriculum in the fall. Whether the Learning Corner will continue will be based on feedback the zoo gets from the public.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
