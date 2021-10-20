A Eurasian eagle owl that that had gone missing from the Minnesota Zoo earlier this month has died, the zoo reported Oct. 14 on Facebook.
The zoo had asked the community for help in searching for the owl named Gladys after she had gone missing. She flew off to a tree and didn’t return during a routine exercise and training session.
The zoo said in the post that Gladys was found injured on the side of the road by a person who transported her to the zoo. The zoo’s veterinary team responded but the owl had already died.
“We’d like to thank the community for the tremendous outpouring of support and information they provided to aide in the search for Gladys, the post said.
“For the last five years, Gladys has been a beloved ambassador of her species in the bird show. The animal care team hand-raised her from a chick, and worked with her daily. This is a difficult day for our team. Whenever an animal dies, we feel the impact of that loss as a zoo community. We’d like to thank our animal care and animal health teams for their dedicated efforts in caring for and searching for Gladys.”
