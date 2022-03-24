The Minnesota Zoo’s 12-year-old male Amur tiger, named Putin, died unexpectedly during a routine medical procedure, zoo officials reported March 24.
The tiger experienced cardiac failure on Wednesday, March 23, but did not survive despite the emergency efforts of veterinarians, animal health technicians and zookeepers. He had been was undergoing a preventative health exam that included the collection of samples to assist with breeding efforts at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan, a news release said.
“Today is an incredibly hard day for all of us at the Minnesota Zoo and we will be mourning for quite some time,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement. “Our zoo has played a key role in global tiger conservation throughout our history and we currently are co-leaders of the Tiger Conservation Campaign, which has raised millions of dollars for tiger conservation. While this loss is great, we can be proud of our efforts - past, present, and future - to advance tiger conservation worldwide.”
The first tigers came to the zoo over 40 years ago, with 44 tiger cubs being born there since. The zoo has been globally recognized for its tiger care, management and conservation efforts.
Putin had been on exhibit at the zoo since 2015 after living at the Denmark Zoo for six year before coming to Minnesota. He was born in the Czech Republic in 2009. He sired multiple cubs, including one born in 2017, the zoo said.
According to the zoo, the Amur tiger is a globally threatened species. There are about 103 Amur tigers in AZA accredited zoos in North America and less than 500 animals are believed to be surviving in the wild. Breeding and specimen collection are important in conservation efforts.
“This was a routine procedure that is a vital part of our care and conservation work or tigers,” said Taylor Yaw, the Minnesota Zoo’s chief of animal care, health and conservation. “We plan weeks ahead for these types of exams. All necessary precautions were taken, and the team did everything within their power to save this animal. We’ll continue to learn more in the days and months ahead, and we are grateful for the support of the University of Minnesota’s pathology team for their expertise and support as a necropsy is conducted.”
