The Minnesota Zoo Foundation’s annual Beastly Bash fundraiser is going virtual this year.
“This year’s Beastly Bash is the most important one yet, as we work together to sustain, rebuild, and celebrate the Minnesota Zoo after budget cuts and closure due to COVID-19. The Minnesota Zoo community is resilient, but we need you to ensure this natural wonder is here for future generations,” a news release said.
The event is slated for 7:30-8 p.m., Saturday Sept. 12. The program will feature guest speakers, animals and “opportunities to provide vital support for the zoo,” the release said.
“In a year unlike any other, many of us are realizing how profoundly we need nature – as much as nature needs us,” said Minnesota Zoo Director and foundation President John Frawley. “Nature helps us restore and the Minnesota Zoo offers an important connection to the natural world. By joining us, you are becoming a force for nature and helping pave a new path forward for your Minnesota Zoo.”
Registration for the virtual event is free and donations are welcome.
Visit mnzoo.org/BeastlyBash to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.