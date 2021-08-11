This week the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley have moved back to requiring mask-wearing indoors.
The zoo began requiring face coverings for all guests 3 years old and up, regardless of vaccination status as of Aug. 7. Guests need to wear masks when visiting indoor areas, accoriding to its Facebook page post on Aug. 5.
The zoo is still requiring online reservations for visitors.
For more information, visit the mnzoo.org. The Minnesota Zoo is at 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley.
