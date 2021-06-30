Staff from Minnesota Zoo and other agencies were busy releasing endangered prairie butterflies during Pollinator Week, June 21-27.
The zoo’s butterfly conservation team, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and The Nature Conservancy, are bringing back endangered Dakota skipper prairie butterflies to prairies in southwestern Minnesota. This is the fifth consecutive year the zoo has released these imperiled pollinators – and the first time releasing onto state managed lands. This follows the 2020 confirmation that reintroduced Dakota skippers have been breeding and repopulating – a major milestone.
The Minnesota Zoo’s Prairie Butterfly Conservation Program manages the world’s only rearing, breeding, and reintroduction program for the globally endangered Dakota skipper. Once a prominent species found across Minnesota’s tallgrass prairie, Dakota skippers have now disappeared from more than 75% of their total former range. In Minnesota, there is only a single small historic site where they can be found.
This year, at least 700 adult Dakota skippers will be released at two DNR-managed Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) – Hole-in-the-Mountain and Altona WMAs near Lake Benton – a community that has welcomed our conservation team and partners with open arms. Prior to when reintroduction efforts began in 2017, the area had not seen Dakota skippers since 2009.
“These little butterflies have big stories to tell,” said Dr. Erik Runquist, Minnesota Zoo butterfly biologist. “Helping these butterflies return to our prairies helps support other pollinators, wildlife, and our quality of life. Our hope is that we can continue to build on
successes and re-establish populations throughout the Hole-in-the-Mountain region. We are excited to continue our partnership with The Nature Conservancy and the Minnesota DNR.”
The zoo and DNR will continue monitoring where the 2017-2020 releases occurred at The Nature Conservancy’s adjacent Hole-in-the-Mountain Prairie Preserve (HIMPP). The hope is that wild populations such as the one at HIMPP will one day soon be able to
repopulate and sustain themselves without additional release efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.