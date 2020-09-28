The Minnesota Zoo’s reindeer herd was recently infected with epizootic hemorrhagic disease, Minnesota Board of Animal Health officials reported Sept. 17.
The herd’s veterinarian first noticed a male reindeer appeared to be ill in late August. After it died, zoo officials worked with the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory to determine the cause of death. A necropsy performed on the deer detected EHD and this was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories.
As of Sept. 17, the reindeer herd had eight confirmed cases of EHD. Four of the reindeer in the herd are deceased and all eight are laboratory confirmed cases of EHD, a news release said.
“This virus is transmitted between deer by biting midges, or gnats, which are most active in the fall before they are killed by the first frost of the season,” said Board of Animal Health Assistant Director, Dr. Linda Glaser. “These bugs can’t travel far on their own and farmed cervid owners in this area of the state should take proactive measures to reduce bug exposure by limiting tall grasses, moving animals to higher and drier ground, and consider pest control treatments.”
Zoo staff took a “proactive approach” by quickly addressing signs of illness in the herd and requesting official disease testing. Staff followed up to reduce the risk by mowing the enclosure grass and treating the area win an insecticide to reduce the gnat population in the enclosure. The animals were moved out of the exhibit and were isolated from the remaining cervids at the zoo, which includes the moose.
Staff were also monitoring the bison herd. Bison can become infected with the disease and it can potentially be fatal to them.
“The sudden onset of this disease and loss of our reindeer has been an extraordinarily difficult development in a difficult year,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley. “The health and safety of our guests, staff, and animal collection is the Minnesota Zoo’s utmost priority. Although EHD poses no known health risks to humans, this has been a challenging time for our animal care and veterinary staff who dedicate themselves to the animals at the Zoo. We will continue to work closely with the Board of Animal Health as we monitor our hoof stock populations and take proactive measures in attempts to deter biting midges.”
EHD affects members of the deer family including white-tailed deer, which are highly susceptible and experience high mortality rates. Clinical signs include fever, anorexia, lethargy, stiffness, respiratory distress, oral ulcers, and severe swelling of the head and neck. Sporadic cases occur in hoof stock such as cattle and sheep. Farmed cervid owners are encouraged to work with their veterinarian to reduce the risk of their herd contracting this disease.
