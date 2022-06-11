Kicking-off in June, the Minnesota Zoo is introducing Wild Nights, a new adult-only, 21-plus summer festival series.
Featuring live music on three stages, access to various animals, interactive experiences, along with local food, beverage, and artisan vendors, Wild Nights is a unique way for adults to enjoy the zoo.
Wild Nights will take place every other Thursday, from June 23 – Aug. 18, from 6-10 p.m. Each night will have a different musical theme – from funk and hip-hop to bluegrass, jazz, salsa and more.
Wild Nights supports the Minnesota Zoo and its conservation mission, both in Minnesota and around the globe. Zoo trails and exhibits will be open until 8 p.m. during Wild Nights, with one of the zoo’s local or international conservation projects spotlighted each night.
Tickets start at $3 and include complimentary parking and access to the entire zoo experience. They can be purchased at mnzoo.org/WildNights. The first night in the series opens Thursday, June 23, and delivers a funk, alt-pop, and club music lineup that includes Yam Haus, Kokou Kah & Casual Citizens, DJ Wes Smooth, International Reggae All-Stars, Funktion Junction, and DJ Mark Farina.
“Wild Nights is an opportunity to bring together the best of the zoo and local arts community,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement. “This new series invites adults to connect to conservation and the mission of the zoo in a unique way that celebrates the diversity of nature, animals, art, and people.”
The zoo is partnering with The Current an all-music station from Minnesota Public Radio on Wild Nights to help celebrate many of the fantastic local bands and artists that will be featured throughout the summer.
