The Minnesota Zoo has extended its Beastly Boulevard drive-thru experience.
The zoo premiered its Beastly Boulevard drive-thru experience June 24 to help raise money for its operations. The zoo announced in a June 30 Facebook post the event has been extended by a week and will run through July 12.
“Because of your overwhelming response to support the zoo by driving through Beastly Boulevard, we sold out and are now extending this experience,” the post said.
The zoo said in June it’s projecting an approximate $15 million revenue loss for the biennium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A proposed $6 million appropriation from the state would fund about 40 percent of the zoo’s anticipated revenue loss.
Tickets and more information can be found at mnzoo.org. The route follows part of the zoo’s Northern Trail and goes through the Wells Fargo Family Farm. Visitors will pass by takin, bison, prairie dogs, pronghorn, Asian wild horses, camels, dhole and farm animals including llamas, horses, cows and goats. The drive is a no-contact event where guests will stay in their vehicle for the entire time.
Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order to provide $6 million to the Minnesota Zoo to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Greg Clausen’s office reported June 30.
“The Minnesota Zoo is on the brink of closing without financial help from the state. I was hopeful we could take care of their operating expenses during the regular and special sessions, but that didn’t happen. That is why I am thrilled the governor has issued an Executive Order to provide $6 million in funding to maintain operations at the Minnesota Zoo during the COVID-19 pandemic. The zoo relies on gate fees and donations for two-thirds of its total budget. This revenue was completely lost when they had to close in the first weeks of the COVID-19 crisis to protect their staff, the animals, and zoo visitors,” Clausen said in a statement.
“This funding is critical to ensure animal care and to maintain the facilities and equipment. Unfortunately, the zoo was not eligible for the federal paycheck protection program, lines of credit, or many other tools used by businesses and nonprofits to weather this crisis. So, this funding is critical to help the zoo transition during their phased reopening plans while meeting social distancing guidelines.”
