The Minnesota Zoo has cut staff positions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The zoo announced May 8 that 125 positions will be affected including 48 employee layoffs, keeping vacant positions open and suspending seasonal hiring.
"On March 14, the zoo closed to the public and proactively cancelled or postponed a number of programs and events. In the weeks since, it has become evident that this is a prolonged situation that will require a long-term recovery plan," the zoo said in a press release.
"As a state agency, the zoo relies on earned and contributed income for 2/3 of its operating expenses. A number of measures have been taken to reduce costs in areas that do not affect the health and safety of staff and animals. These include,among others, cancelling or delaying major projects and freezing hiring and spending. Unfortunately, these reductions are not enough to sustain the Zoo in the current environment. At this time, staff reductions have become necessary."
The zoo said the decision was not made lightly. In addition, four employees have been laid off from the Minnesota Zoo Foundation. The affected employees were notified during the same week as the announcement. A zoo spokesperson said every department within the zoo has been affected
“This is a difficult week. These employees are talented individuals who have served our Zoo and worked tirelessly to provide world-class animal care, create unique nature education programming, build strong relationships with zoo supporters, and welcome millions of guests to a zoo that makes Minnesotans proud,” Minnesota Zoo Director and Foundation President John Frawley said in a statement. “This reduction is not a reflection of the work performed by our staff, this is an unfortunate result of the current pandemic. I am grateful for the service of all zoo and foundation employees – and for their commitment to compassionately serving animals and people in Minnesota and beyond.”
For the last two months since the zoo closed, staff have remained hard at work providing care to its animals and facilities, developing virtual educational programming and raising funds to support the zoo.
“Support has poured in from across Minnesota in letters and social media posts and we are grateful to those who have shared kind words and contributed financially to the Zoo. Our goal is straightforward. We must care for the animals and land entrusted to us and keep the zoo sustainable until we can reopen in the future,” Frawley said. “We are grateful for the support we have received from the State, including Gov. (Tim) Walz’s recommendation of a special appropriation of $6 million, which is carefully being considered by the legislature.”
The zoo is evaluating options for reopening, although it is recognized the experience will be different. All reopening decisions will be made with safety in mind – the safety of staff, animals, and the community as a whole – and in close coordination with the state and public health agencies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.