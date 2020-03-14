The Minnesota Zoo is closing to the public in response to concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) starting Saturday, March 14.
The zoo will remain accessible to staff in order to continue to care for the animals and manage internal operations.
“In accordance with Governor (Tim) Walz’s executive order, and to assist in community mitigation in the spread of COVID-19, the Minnesota Zoo is temporarily closed until further notice,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley. “The health and safety of our community, including our guests, staff, volunteers, and animals is our top priority and we will continue to proactively monitor the situation and work closely with the state of Minnesota in an effort to protect all Minnesotans."
Animals at the zoo are doing well and will continue to be provided care by the Zoo’s team of animal care professionals. At this time, there have not been any reports of coronavirus among staff or guests at the zoo, a zoo spokesperson said in an email.
For the latest updates from the zoo related to the coronavirus, visit mnzoo.org/statement-regarding-temporary-closure-and-coronavirus-covid-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.