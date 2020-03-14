minnesota zoo coronavirus

Asian wild horses are pictured at the Minnesota Zoo on Dec. 12. The zoo announced March 13 that it would temporarily close to the public starting March 14 due to recommendations related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). 

 Photo by Patty Dexter

The Minnesota Zoo is closing to the public in response to concerns with the coronavirus (COVID-19) starting Saturday, March 14. 

The zoo will remain accessible to staff in order to continue to care for the animals and manage internal operations.

“In accordance with Governor (Tim) Walz’s executive order, and to assist in community mitigation in the spread of COVID-19, the Minnesota Zoo is temporarily closed until further notice,” said Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley. “The health and safety of our community, including our guests, staff, volunteers, and animals is our top priority and we will continue to proactively monitor the situation and work closely with the state of Minnesota in an effort to protect all Minnesotans." 

Animals at the zoo are doing well and will continue to be provided care by the Zoo’s team of animal care professionals. At this time, there have not been any reports of coronavirus among staff or guests at the zoo, a zoo spokesperson said in an email.

For the latest updates from the zoo related to the coronavirus, visit mnzoo.org/statement-regarding-temporary-closure-and-coronavirus-covid-19.

Tags

Load comments