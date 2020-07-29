all tiger day web.jpg
Photo courtesy Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley is recognizing International Tiger Day on Wednesday, July 29. Community members are encouraged to visit the zoo learn more about tigers. According to the zoo, tiger numbers have declined by more than 95 percent since the beginning of the 20th century and there are estimated to be fewer than 4,000 tigers alive in the wild. The zoo has been involved with tiger conservation for decades, including co-hosting the Tiger Conservation Campaign. The campaign, a joint effort of zoos around the country, is asking people to support tiger conservation efforts. The zoo said people can also support tigers by making wildlife-conscious decisions when shopping and by never purchasing illegal wildlife products.

