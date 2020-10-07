The Minnesota Zoo had a virtual naming contest Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 for its newest baby Malayan tapir born on Aug. 8. Community members could choose between four names with connections to the native area of the tapirs by voting on the zoo’s website. The zoo announced on Facebook Monday that the name Tua had received the most votes. According to the zoo, the Malayan tapir is the largest of four tapir species and the only one native to Asia. Malayan tapirs are listed as endangered and their numbers have been declining due to habitat loss. The zoo has supported tapir conservation with eight Malayan tapirs being successfully born at the zoo since 1985.

