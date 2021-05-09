The Minnesota Zoo recently expanded its animal health team with the addition of two new full-time veterinarians.
Veterinarians Taylor Yaw and Anne Rivas joined the zoo in February and will lead the zoo’s animal health team, which provides care for nearly 5,000 individual animals and 500 different species.
Yaw most recently served as the head veterinarian at Texas State Aquarium and Wildlife Rescue in Corpus Christi. Yaw graduated with a BS from the University of Nebraska Lincoln and a DVM from the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. His experience includes work at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, National Aquarium in Baltimore, International Crane Foundation in Wisconsin and Milwaukee County Zoo.
One of Yaw’s first procedures at the Minnesota Zoo was a dental cleaning for Chimba, the cape porcupine.
Rivas officially joins the zoo in May. Previously she worked as an associate veterinarian at the Birmingham Zoo. Rivas graduated from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Her experience includes work at VCA Emergency Animal Hospital and Referral Center in San Diego, the Maryland Zoo and the Wildlife Conservation Society in New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.