Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is adding a new Route 447 that connects Mystic Lake Casino to Apple Valley with stops in downtown Prior Lake, Savage, Burnsville Center and Apple Valley. MVTA schedule changes take effect Feb. 20.
The route has been sought by customers to improve east-west connections in the south metro.
Route 447 is a new, local route that will operate seven days a week, every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to midnight. The east-west route primarily serves the Highway 42 corridor and downtown Prior Lake.
In Apple Valley, Route 447 trips begin and end at Apple Valley Transit Station.
For a link to the new Route 447 schedule, go to mvta.com/routes/447/ where you can download a PDF pocket schedule.
