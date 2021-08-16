The Great Minnesota Get-Together is back this year and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will offer direct, roundtrip service from the south metro.
MVTA’s bus service is a fast, affordable and safe way to travel to and from the fairgrounds. Visitors can enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and food that make Minnesota State Fair one of the most anticipated annual events.
Bus service runs from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6 at the Burnsville, Eagan and Shakopee transit stations. A new service this year will operate from Southbridge Crossings Park & Ride at 1401 Crossings Blvd., in Shakopee.
Getting a ride from MVTA gives visitors plenty of time to see a show at the grandstand, go on a few rides in the Midway, pet farm animals and sample new food and drink offerings. Plus, riders do not need to worry about parking or navigating congested roads on the way back to their vehicles.
Rides begin at 10 a.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. on weekends, depending on the location. Return service starts at noon and runs until 9 p.m. weeknights and midnight on weekends.
The full schedule is available at MVTA’s website and transit stations are located at:
• Burnsville Transit Station, Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue
• Eagan Transit Station, Yankee Doodle Road and Pilot Knob Road at Interstate 35E
• Southbridge Crossings Park and Ride, 1401 Crossings Blvd., Shakopee
• Marschall Road Transit Station, 1615 Weston Ct., Shakopee (weekend service only)
Riders can purchase roundtrip fare costs for $5 online or via the MVTA app. Riders can pay $6 cash when boarding the bus and exact cash is required because drivers do not make change.
Go-To Cards, Super Saver Cards, College Passes and MetroPasses are not accepted for the special State Fair Service. Bikes and collapsible wagons can be stowed on the bus.
“The State Fair one of the signature events of the Minnesota summer and after a year off, the crowds will be back at the fairgrounds. With easy, reliable service from several different locations, including a new location at Southbridge Crossings in Shakopee, our State Fair Service is the commonsense way to get to and from the fairgrounds,” said Luther Wynder, MVTA’s Chief Executive Officer.
“A ride on a clean and comfortable MVTA bus is the smart way to enjoy a day of fun at the fair,” Wynder said.
Federal regulations currently require public transit riders to wear face masks.
To purchase online tickets, visit www.mvta.com.
