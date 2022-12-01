Minnesota Valley Transit Authority has made some changes to its bus service.
The MVTA Winter 2022 Service Change is launching new service from Scott County to the Southdale Shopping Center; increases service on weekends between Burnsville Center and the Mall of America; and extends its Orange LINK service to the Burnsville Walmart Supercenter.
“I’m especially excited for this service change as we rebuild and recover from the pandemic,” said Luther Wynder, chief executive officer of MVTA, “While it doesn’t always feel like it, these quarterly service changes allow us to continually build the adaptable transit network of the future.”
Highlighted changes from the MVTA Winter 2022 Service Change:
Route 498, now Southdale LINK, returns with new and improved service. The route will run on Highways 169 and 62 from the Marschall Road Transit Station in Shakopee to the Southdale Shopping Center. The route will also serve Fairview Hospital and Southdale Medical Center.
Weekend riders of Route 444 between the Mall of America and Burnsville Center will now enjoy increased frequency, adding more options through the day and easier transfers to other routes.
The Orange LINK has been extended north to include the Walmart on Cliff Road.
“For many of our riders, transit is their critical link with work, a grocery store, their pharmacy, and their education,” said Kevin Burkart, Chair of the MVTA Board, “Our staff and drivers pursue improvements and innovative services to provide the reliable, consistent transit services our customers demand. We are proud to be an integral part of our regional, multi-modal transportation system.”
MVTA’s Winter 2022 service change also includes adjustments to run times on Route 420 between Rosemount and Apple Valley, more stops on Route 447 from Apple Valley to Mystic Lake Casino, two additional trips on Route 493 Downtown Minneapolis Express, and the suspension of the 4Fun Bus until May of 2023.
MVTA’s quarterly service changes reflect ongoing efforts to improve service and react to customer wants and needs in a timely manner.
