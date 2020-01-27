Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection will have its monthly luncheon Thursday, Feb. 13, at Lost Spur Golf and Event Center, 2750 Sibley Memorial Highway 13, Eagan, 12 noon to 2 p.m. Lunch, which is inclusive, costs $20.
The speaker will be Karen Taucher addressing the topic of “Extreme Makeover,” which will cover how a professionally successful, but love starved, woman experienced an extreme makeover.
As a special feature, Robin Borneman will talk about “Fire Is Everyone’s Fight,” addressing what happened after her brother died in a house fire, and she became a public educator sharing fire prevention and awareness while also pursuing the title of Mrs. Minnesota International 2019. Reservations and cancellations to Jan at 651434-5795 or tjmorse2@comcast.net.
