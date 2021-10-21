In a salute to Halloween, the Minnesota Symphonic Winds will kick off its 2021-22 concert season with a Saturday, Oct. 30, performance featuring the theme “Spooky Music.”
The 7 p.m. concert at Lakeville North High School will include a mix of traditional and new musical treats for symphonic band, under the direction of Minnesota Symphonic Winds Conductor Timothy Mahr and Associate Conductor Paul Kile.
The sounds of familiar and new haunting repertoire will ready audience members to don spooky costumes and greet trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. The program will also feature several selections performed by the Lakeville North High School Symphonic Band, conducted by Matthew Wanken. The concert is free and open to the public. Masks are strongly encouraged for audience members.
The Minnesota Symphonic Winds concert will open the Oct. 30 concert with one of J.S. Bach’s most recognizable compositions. The suspenseful “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” is often associated with Halloween.
The program continues with a performance of “Incantation and Dance” by John Barnes Chance. The composer’s opening incantation theme is mysterious in tone, conjured up via a low, tonally dark soli played by the Winds’ flute section. That leads into the composer’s lively dance that is both energy-filled and rhythmically exciting.
Contemporary composer Julie Giroux’s “What Goes in the Night” follows, invoking images of a visit to a haunted house. As the piece progresses, the tension builds along with the tempo. Gustav Holst’s “Dance of the Spirits of Fire” is next. This piece presents a technical challenge to the musicians. Composed as part of an opera, it is meant to musically depict the leaping flames and explosions that are present in a master wizard’s workshop.
To lighten the mood, the ensemble will play “Galloping Ghosts,” a lively ragtime march by William Ryden. Next on the program will be Minnesota composer Erika Svanoe’s “Haunted Carousel,” a rollicking quick waltz that features an eerie-sounding electronic theremin.
Finally, the first movement “Gandalf, The Wizard” of Johan de Meij’s award-winning “Symphony No. 1; The Lord of the Rings” will dramatically conclude the performance.
To learn more about the Minnesota Symphonic Winds and the band’s upcoming 2021-22 concert season performances, visit mswinds.org. Also find MSW on Facebook or Twitter (@mswinds).
