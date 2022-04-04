The American Lung Association’s “Zeroing in on Healthy Air” report, released March 23, revealed that a Minnesota transition to vehicles powered by clean electricity generation would generate $14.9 billion in public health benefits and prevent 1,350 premature deaths, 36,600 asthma attacks and 171,000 lost workdays for Minnesota residents.
“The transportation sector is a leading contributor to air pollution and climate change,” said Jon Hunter, senior director of clean air at the Lung Association, in a press release. “Thankfully, the technologies and systems are in place to make these benefits a reality, especially in communities most impacted by harmful pollution today. We need Minnesota’s leaders to act to implement equitable policies and invest in the transition to healthy air.”
“Zeroing in on Healthy Air” outlines the broad benefits of the transition to a zero-emission transportation sector over the coming decades. The report illustrates the potential health and climate benefits if all new passenger vehicles sold are zero-emission by 2035 and all new trucks and buses sold are zero-emission by 2040. The report projects that the nation’s electric grid will be powered by clean, non-combustion electricity replacing dirty fossil fuels by 2035.
The report found that nationally, a widespread transition to electric vehicles would generate more than $1.2 trillion in health benefits and $1.7 trillion in additional climate benefits by 2050.
Climate change threatens the health of all Americans, from wildfires and extreme storms to worsening air pollution, according to the report. Poor air quality caused by transportation and electricity generation contributes to a wide range of negative health impacts, including childhood asthma attacks, impaired lung function and development, lung cancer, heart attacks, strokes and premature deaths, it said. These are sources of health disparities in lower-income communities and communities of color, both in terms of exposure to harmful air and the associated health consequences, the report said.
Achieving these major health and climate benefits will require dedicated and sustained leadership, the report said. Investment at all levels of government, and public education and engagement will ensure the transition to zero-emission vehicles provides clean air for everyone, it said. The Lung Association is asking the public to sign its petition calling for more rapid transition to zero-emission vehicles and energy at Lung.org/EV.
