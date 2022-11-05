Pine Bend project expected to produce 6.3 million gasoline gallon equivalent per year
OPAL Fuels Inc., a producer and distributor of renewable natural gas, and NextEra Energy Marketing, last week announced the start of commercial operations at the first landfill renewable natural gas production facility in Minnesota, according to a press release.
The Pine Bend RNG Project is located at an Inver Grove Heights landfill owned by Republic Services Inc. and is connected with a pipeline owned by Xcel Energy electric and gas utility.
The new, state-of-the-art RNG facility captures naturally occurring biogas, made up in part by methane, from Pine Bend Landfill and transforms it into RNG. Methane is a natural byproduct of a variety of sources and is a powerful greenhouse gas.
RNG is a solution to climate change and is one of the most attractive sources of renewable energy, OPAL Fuels said.
This project replaces a landfill gas-to-electricity project, which has been decommissioned.
At full capacity, the facility is expected to process an estimated 3,350 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas resulting in the production of 6.3 million gasoline gallon equivalent per year of RNG. The low-carbon gas is then injected into Xcel Energy’s gas pipeline. This RNG, when used as transportation fuel rather than diesel, will avoid GHG emissions equivalent to achieving zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from approximately 484 heavy-duty trucks per year.
“The Pine Bend RNG project further demonstrates the continued execution of the OPAL Fuels growth strategy,” said Jonathan Maurer, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels, in a press release. “With an extensive track record of delivering value from waste-to-energy, we currently manage a broad portfolio of RNG facilities, including six currently in operation, with six more in construction. We are pleased to work with best-in-class partners to make this first-of-its-kind project in Minnesota a reality.”
“We’re pleased that the Pine Bend RNG facility is operational,” said Rebecca Kujawa, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources. “This facility is consistent with our belief that a substantial reduction of carbon emissions in the electricity, industrial, and transportation sectors is possible, which represents a significant investment opportunity in the coming decades.”
“At Republic Services, we’re putting sustainability in action through innovative partnerships including this project with OPAL Fuels and NextEra Energy Resources,” said Matt Healy, Republic Services Midwest Area president. “By utilizing a natural renewable byproduct of the landfill, we can produce a low-carbon transportation fuel that helps Minnesota and our local community achieve their climate action goals.”
“As the first U.S. energy provider to announce a comprehensive vision with aggressive goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions across all the ways our customers use energy, our collaboration with OPAL Fuels is helping build the market for renewable natural gas,” said Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. “We’re working to expand clean energy sources to benefit our customers and communities and renewable natural gas and projects such as Pine Bend play an important role in our net-zero emissions strategy for our natural gas business.”
OPAL Fuels also develops, constructs, and services RNG and hydrogen fueling stations. To learn more about OPAL Fuels, visit www.opalfuels.coms.
NextEra Energy Resources is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S. It is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. For more information, visit NextEraEnergyResources.com.
Republic Services Inc. provides customers with recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com.
Xcel Energy provides energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow it on Twitter and Facebook.
