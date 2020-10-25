Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Record low temperatures expected. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Record low temperatures expected. Low 21F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.