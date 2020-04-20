On Friday, the Minnesota House of Representatives approved Senate File 4489, temporarily allowing bars and restaurants to offer beer, wine, hard seltzer and cider with take-out orders of food.
“At its core, today’s legislation is a jobs bill that will provide local restaurants and bars the flexibility they need to help pay their bills and keep Minnesotans employed,” said state Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville. “Giving local establishments the option to convert existing wine and beer inventory into revenue to stay afloat is a more immediate solution to cash-flow problems than waiting for a loan. I thank Governor Walz for supporting this measure and look forward to his signature later today.”
Senate File 4489 limits alcohol purchases to beer, wine, hard seltzer and cider that is sold in its original, unopened packaging and requires food to be included in the order.
The total quantity of alcohol in a take-out order is limited to:
A total of no more than 72 ounces of beer, hard seltzer, and cider (the equivalent of a six-pack)
No more than 750 milliliters of wine (the equivalent of a bottle of wine)
Purchasers must be at least 21 years old and delivery is not allowed. The legislation gives local municipalities the option to opt-out of they choose. This temporary change in state law sunsets when restaurants are no longer required by executive order to be closed.
