Lakeville-based Minnesota Gospel Opry is in its eighth year in an effort to bring the best of Southern Gospel music to the Twin Cities.
Its concerts originally scheduled for last year have been rescheduled for 2021.
The Opry has a five-piece house band that plays and sings every month along with the special guests.
Video links and ticket information can be found on the Minnesota Opry website minnesotagospelopry.com.
The location of the final four concerts are at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Dodd Boulevard in Lakeville.
On Saturday, June 12, the Opry is having The Martins – a trio of siblings, Joyce, Jonathan and Judy, who have enjoyed many radio hits and performances at concert halls, arenas, auditoriums and churches worldwide, including Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series, the White House and Carnegie Hall. Over the years the trio has garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, as well as a Grammy nomination.
On Friday, Sept. 17, The Isaacs return. The multi-award winning family group began singing 35 years ago based out of Hendersonville, Tennessee. Playing their own acoustic instruments and joined by other band members, The Isaacs blends tight harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country and gospel.
Saturday, Oct 16, features five-time Grammy nominated, seven-time GMA Dove Award winning Karen Peck and New River. Karen teamed with her husband, Rickey Gooch and her sister, Susan Peck Jackson, to form the group in January 1991. Karen had already made a name for herself, serving as a soprano for the Rex Nelon Singers for a decade. During that time she earned her first GMA Dove Award, as well as her first of 11 consecutive Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Soprano. In 2018, Karen Peck Gooch was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame.
On Saturday Nov. 13, the Opry hosts Jeff and Sheri Easter at 5 p.m.
Jeff & Sheri Easter have won nine Dove Awards and had multiple Grammy nominations. After 33 years of music and marriage, Jeff and Sheri continue to encourage hearts while setting a standard of excellence in the field of southern and country/bluegrass gospel music.
For more information, call Leon Lundstrom at 952-292-3126.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.