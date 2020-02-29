Lakeville-based Minnesota Gospel Opry is starting the seventh year of its Concert Series.
The series includes five shows that start at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Middle School auditorium, 1300 W. 106th St., Bloomington.
Three Bridges kicks off the series Saturday, April 18.
Three Bridges’ music is rooted in traditional southern gospel and black gospel music. This blended style has made Three Bridges an internationally-acclaimed gospel group – one that is known for tight harmonies and an energy-packed stage presence.
Following the release of its critically-acclaimed debut album, “Soldiers” (2002), Three Bridges has played to venues across the nation including gospel singings, business conventions, churches, political meetings, TV shows and charitable relief events.
Three Bridges has had seven top 10s and three No. 1 hits on the Southern Gospel Music Charts.
The trio consists of Elliott McCoy (founder/manager/baritone), Shannon Smith (lead) and Jeremie Hudson (tenor).
A video of Three Bridges is at youtube.com/watch?v=EF4MW0h7T78.
Tickets for Three Bridges are $20 pre-sale and $25 at the door.
Future shows include The Martins on June 20, The Isaacs on Aug. 22, Karen Peck & New River on Oct. 10, the Guardians Quartet on Nov. 6 and The Easters on Dec. 12.
Event hosts are Leon and Larissa Lundstrom, and each show features the Minnesota Gospel Opry Band & Singers.
For tickets and more information, go to minnesotagospelopry.com or call 800-965-9324 or Leon 952-292-3126.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.