Minnesota Gospel Opry Christmas will be performed at 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, Lakeville.
The concert will feature members of the Minnesota Gospel Opry Band & Singers along with a few guests.
“We have such deep talent in our band that this is a time of the year to enjoy some of our Christmas favorites led by our talented band roster,” said Leon Lundstrom, of Minnesota Gospel Opry. “This is going to be a jam packed show with something for the whole family from 1 to 92. Bring the kids and grandkids out and we’ll see you at the Opry.”
It will feature the group “We Three Kings” comprised of Jeff, Renee and Justin King. Miss Minnesota Grace Dietz also will be joining in the concert.
Minnesota Gospel Opry is in its eighth season. It has a house band that plays and sings every concert during its regular season along with the special guests it hosts.
Tickets are $15 and $20 and can be purchased at (800) 965-9324 or at MinnesotaGospelOpry.com. Tickets are $5 more at the door.
