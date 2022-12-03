Minnesota Gospel Opry Christmas Concert is Dec. 17 Dec 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Minnesota Gospel Opry Christmas Concert will be Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5 p.m. at Lakeville Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way. The concert will include a sing along with the Minnesota Gospel Opry Band & Singers to favorite Christmas classics.Santa will be reading the Christmas Story and be available for pictures after the show. There will be baked goods for purchase from Spider Monkey’s Bake Shoppe from Farmington. The cost is $40 for two or more family members from ages “1 to 92.” Tickets are at minnesotagospelopry.com.For more information, call 952-292-3126 for questions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Minnesota Gospel Opry Stw Holiday Magic 2022 Spider Monkey's Bake Shoppe Farmington Lakeville Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now What saved Angie Craig, once one of the most vulnerable incumbents? Minnesota Ice Maze melts into Winter SKOLstice event Cellphone of alleged murderer from Lakeville led to his capture Phoenix rising: Girls hockey co-op takes the ice Charges: Man intended to kill Bloomington restaurant patron, struggled with diners E-editions Dakota County Tribune Dec 2, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Dec 2, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Dec 2, 2022 0
