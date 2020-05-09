Keeping communities safe is more important than ever. To help the men and women bravely taking this responsibility on each day, Rosemount-based Minnesota Energy Resources is providing its Rewarding Responders Grant to support area first responders. Emergency response agencies operating in the Minnesota Energy service area can apply for a grant now through June 15.
In 2019, Minnesota Energy provided nearly $12,000 in grants to assist six emergency response agencies with improving safety in their communities.
Minnesota Energy began offering the grant in 2015 to support emergency response agencies throughout Minnesota. Since that time, more than $55,000 has been provided through the grant to help nearly 40 agencies purchase equipment or training to improve public safety. Examples of equipment funded through the 2019 grants include firefighting flashlights, natural gas monitors and a thermal imaging camera.
Grants of up to $2,000 are available to each eligible department. Interested agencies can apply or learn more information at wecenergygroup.com/community/merc-rewarding-responders-grant.htm.
