More than 440 graduating seniors from all over Minnesota recently received their high school diplomas as members of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021. The tuition-free, public online school recently celebrated the students and this academic milestone during a virtual commencement ceremony.
The following students from Dakota County are among Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021: Khalid Hanafi, Apple Valley; Paul Pham, Apple Valley; Desirae Egeler-Scales, Burnsville; Nicole Mallak, Burnsville; Henry Fafinski, Lakeville; Corvus Murphy, Burnsville; Lucas Kohler, Lakeville; Alexis Davis-Sherman, Eagan; Zachary Sandberg, Eagan; Pari Modha, Farmington; Raedyn Overby, Farmington; Abigail Zuis, Farmington; Ella Lovold, Rosemount, and Hunter Yodsing, Rosemount.
The Class of 2021 is the 13th graduating class for the virtual school that serves grades K-12. Many of Minnesota Connections Academy’s Class of 2021 plan to attend a two or four-year college or university. Others in this year’s graduating class are entering the workforce, joining the military, taking a gap year, or pursuing other opportunities.
Fourteen of the graduates are members of the National Honor Society while more than 94 graduated with honors (3.6 GPA or better). Overall, the Class of 2021 has received more than $650,000 in college scholarships and awards.
