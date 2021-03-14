Braeden Fitzgerald, of Burnsville, was recently named among Minnesota Connections Academy’s Students of the Month in recognition of his outstanding achievements and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Braeden, a seventh-grader, was nominated by his teacher, in recognition of his positive attitude in the virtual classroom. As a Student of the Month, Braeden will receive a certificate of achievement and be profiled in the Minnesota Connections Academy student newsletter and the school’s social media platforms.
“Our students of the month demonstrate leadership and an extraordinary commitment to learning while serving as strong role models for their peers,” said Melissa Gould, Minnesota Connections Academy principal. “The members of our faculty and staff are proud to give these virtual classroom leaders the recognition they deserve.”
Braeden also came to Minnesota Connections Academy earlier this year after his family moved. His parents, Jennifer and Justin said they wanted him in a consistent and safe learning environment as the pandemic continued to impact traditional schools.
MNCA, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school serving K-12 students throughout the state, officially opened enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year.
