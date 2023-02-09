all craig wins craig.jpeg

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, speaks during news conference on Capitol Hill on June 24, 2020, in Washington. 

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her Washington apartment building on Thursday, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury in an attack that did not appear to be politically motivated, her chief of staff said.

Craig was assaulted in the elevator at about 7:15 a.m., called 911 and the assailant fled, Nick Coe said in a statement.

