Minnesota Community Care, the state’s largest federally-qualified health center, is continuing to expand by leasing a new clinical location in Farmington. This will be the organization’s first clinical site located outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul urban core.
“For more than 50 years, we’ve focused on addressing disparities in care and social determinants of health in St. Paul,” says Reuben Moore, president and executive officer of Minnesota Community Care. “We’re proud to serve nearly 40,000 patients annually, but know there’s more we can do to help all Minnesotans have access to high-quality, affordable health care.”
A recent community health needs assessment indicated that rural populations in Minnesota often face disparities in care similar to urban populations. Barriers to rural health care access include limited transportation, longer distances to travel, and fewer service providers. In addition, rural populations experience similar social, structural, and political determinants of health to their urban counterparts: food insecurity, limited English proficiency, undocumented immigration status, and an unstable job market during the COVID-19 pandemic, among others. To bring services deeper into community, Minnesota Community Care is launching a rural health strategy aimed at bringing affordable health care to in-need populations across the state.
“The unmet health needs of rural populations are often overlooked,” Moore said. “People tend to forget that poverty, language barriers, and financial barriers are not just urban concerns. People living in greater Minnesota also face barriers to primary care along with the simple fact that there may not be a primary care clinic within 20 miles of where they live.”
During the initial transition phases, Minnesota Community Care is connecting with key stakeholders in Farmington, including schools, community organizations, and civic leaders, to foster partnerships and identify ways to best support the community.
“Health care is about so much more than simply offering a diagnosis and treatment,” says Moore. “How can we expect people to come in for regular check-ups or buy medication if they can’t afford food or a home? In order to care for the health needs of our community, we have to care for the community itself.”
The Farmington clinic will be renovated over the next 12-18 months and is expected to begin providing primary care services by 2022. It started offering free food and supplies May 15 in the Farmington area.
In addition to clinical locations outside of the metro and inner-ring suburbs, the launch of Minnesota Community Care’s rural health strategy will see the creation of a mobile health clinic. The clinic will bring primary care services and routine vaccinations to communities throughout the state.
“We were created to meet the health needs of all Minnesotans, regardless of age, income, immigration status, or access to insurance,” Moore said. “Making care more accessible to our neighbors outside of the metro is the next evolution of Minnesota Community Care.”
Minnesota Community Care was founded in 1969 and is the largest federally qualified health center in the state. It provides primary care services to over 38,000 patients each year across 16 clinical locations and reaches an additional 30,000 beneficiaries annually with mobile health, public health, and outreach services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.