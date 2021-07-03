Minnesota Community Care, the state’s largest federally qualified health center, hosted a drive-thru food distribution event at its Farmington clinic June 19. Nearly 130 families drove from Farmington, Burnsville and even Shakopee to receive fresh fruit, vegetables, pasta, lentils and meat.
Organizers said families were extremely grateful for the food and to connect with employees and volunteers about the needs in the community.
“As we expand our services into communities with unmet medical needs, we know that we first need to focus on meeting their basic needs,” says Eve Onduru, marketing and communications specialist at Minnesota Community Care. “Health care is about so much more than simply offering a diagnosis and treatment. How can we expect people to come in for regular check-ups or buy medication if they are worried about simply putting food on the table?
“In order for us to care for the community, we must first care about a person in totality and provide support in ways that make sense to them. These food distributions allow us to interact with members of the community, understand them and listen to their needs.”
A recent community health needs assessment commissioned by Minnesota Community Care indicated that rural populations in Minnesota often face disparities in care similar to urban populations. Barriers to rural health care access include limited transportation, longer distances to travel, and fewer service providers. In addition, rural populations experience similar social, structural and political determinants of health to their urban counterparts: food insecurity, limited English proficiency, undocumented immigration status and an unstable job market during the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.
To bring services deeper into the community, Minnesota Community Care is launching a rural health strategy aimed at bringing affordable health care to in-need populations across the state, including Farmington and surrounding areas.
Along with ongoing food distribution events, Minnesota Community Care has also set up a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Food distribution recipients were able to park their car and walked to the tent to get vaccinated.
Vaccine clinics will run every Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Friday at 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The next food distribution event will take place at Minnesota Community Care’s Farmington clinic, located at 19685 Pilot Knob Road, on Saturday, July 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Community members can learn more about Minnesota Community Care by visiting mncare.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.