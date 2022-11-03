Rosemount-based Spectro Alloys developed the new distribution center to improve plant efficiency
Spectro Alloys, the leading Midwest-based recycler of aluminum, celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art distribution center on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with employees, customers and local officials.
The $6 million project completed this fall provides a new face to the facility and is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize and become Minnesota’s recycling plant of the future.
The 70,000-square-foot distribution center helps streamline the production, shipping and receiving processes at Spectro Alloys, which provides recycled aluminum ingots to regional die casters and foundries. The recycled material is then made into new products people use every day in the automotive, power sports, home, turf and snow maintenance, and many other industries.
“This building is a direct result of working together as a team to find ways to make our processes better and to continue to deliver more benefits from aluminum recycling,” said Luke Palen, Spectro Alloys president. “The steps we’ve taken in the past few years to invest in our operations and environmental performance will secure our role in aluminum recycling for decades to come.”
After coming off the casting line at 375-450 degrees, the aluminum ingots cool in the new distribution center before being shipped to customers. In the cooler months, heat from the cooling ingots will be used to warm the building, reducing energy consumption. The building is also optimized for solar power. The idea for the new facility came from Spectro Alloys employees, who sought ways to reduce truck traffic and improve the atmosphere inside the recycling plant.
At the grand opening celebration, the company also unveiled a new 145-foot mural designed by local artist Adam Turman, which captures the entire aluminum recycling process from used scrap to the final products that people use every day.
Combined with recent air filtration and pollution control system upgrades, and a new business office, Spectro Alloys has invested significantly in its operations over the past year. In 2023, Spectro Alloys will celebrate 50 years of recycling in Rosemount.
Spectro Alloys operates one of the highest efficiency aluminum recycling plants in the United States.
Since 1973, Spectro Alloys has been providing high-quality recycled aluminum alloys to regional die casters and foundries.
Recycling at Spectro Alloys involves shredding, sorting and processing aluminum with the most advanced technology used in the industry today, the company said.
Aluminum recycling at Spectro generates more than 90% in CO2 and energy savings compared to creating new aluminum. Spectro’s direct CO2 savings is equivalent to removing more than 80,000 cars from the road, and Spectro’s direct energy savings could power more than 200,000 homes. Learn more at SpectroAlloys.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.